Delivery agent dies by suicide after assault over torn Rs 10 note in east Delhi

A day before his 24th birthday, a delivery executive recorded a video saying his self-respect had been publicly tarnished over a torn Rs 10 note in east Delhi, and allegedly committed suicide.

Sameer Hussain, who would have turned 24 on October 21, was allegedly assaulted by two residents of East Vinod Nagar on the night of October 4 after he asked them to replace a torn currency note or cancel the order, according to police. He died on October 20, officials said.

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The two accused, Rakesh alias Bunty (30) and Rampal Singh (65), were arrested, police said.

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Police have added a charge of abetment of suicide to the case, they said.

A PCR call was received at 11.03 pm on October 4, with Hussain reporting that he had been attacked over the issue. His medico-legal case (MLC) was prepared shortly after midnight on October 5, and an FIR was registered at the Kalyanpuri police station the same day, they said.

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Police subsequently received information that Hussain had consumed a poisonous substance and was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on October 5. He died on October 20, following which Section 108 of the BNS, pertaining to abetment of suicide, was added to the FIR.

In a video recorded before consuming the poison, Hussain described himself as someone who believed in earning an honest living and said he delivered orders on a bicycle because he did not own a vehicle.

“I believe in working hard. I don't have any vehicle, so I deliver on a cycle. I believe that I’ll eat less but will eat from my own hard work,” he said in the video.

Recounting the October 4 incident, Hussain said the customer had taken around 15 minutes to arrange the cash for a coffee order worth approximately Rs 150.

He said he did not object to the delay but asked the customer to replace a torn Rs 10 note.

“I told him politely, ‘Uncle, please change this’, but he started misbehaving. He said, ‘This is what I have, if you want, take it or go from here’,” Hussain said.

He alleged that the man then slapped him three times. He said he did not retaliate but was deeply hurt when he was insulted over his financial condition.

“Is being poor an abuse?” he asked in the video, adding that he had never asked his father for money because he wanted to earn independently.

Hussain also expressed fear that he would not get justice because he lacked money and questioned the support available to delivery workers when they faced violence.

“I will commit suicide, since my self-respect has anyway been tarnished in the middle of the road,” he said in the video.

Addressing his mother, he said he considered himself strong but feared that the circumstances would not allow him to live peacefully. He added that the slap had hurt him deeply.

His uncle, Md Sameer, told PTI that Hussain had gone to deliver a coffee order in East Vinod Nagar around 10.30 pm on October 4 when the dispute broke out over the torn currency note.

He alleged that Rampal slapped Hussain repeatedly before his grandson, Rakesh alias Bunty, arrived and assaulted him with an iron rod.

After the alleged assault, Hussain returned to his office and narrated the incident to his manager, following which some people were sent to the accused’s residence, his uncle claimed.

“They did not come down and shouted from their home that you are from another community and we don’t fear anyone,” he alleged.

The family subsequently lodged a complaint at the Kalyanpuri police station, he said.

His uncle claimed that the family did not know whether Hussain had been threatened again after the incident but said he later consumed poison used to kill cockroaches.

He also alleged that Hussain had recorded the video in which he named the two accused and recounted the assault.

“He also said that if I am not getting justice while alive, I hope I'll get it after death. We demand justice for him,” Sameer said.

He further alleged that the delivery executive’s manager was threatening the family and claiming that Hussain was not on duty at the time. He said Hussain worked for a major e-commerce company and questioned whether he could have received better medical care.

Hussain’s mother, Kalima, said her son had been allegedly insulted during the argument, with the accused claiming that they had political connections and could get away with anything.

“When he told them to change the torn note, they told him so many things, like you are poor, I will do anything with you, nothing will happen to me, I have political connections. Is it a crime to be poor?” she asked.

“I want to tell the government that I have lost a young son. He was turning 24 on October 21,” she said.

Police have added the charge of abetment of suicide to the case and are investigating the circumstances leading to Hussain’s death.