Delivery agent held over shoe theft

The police have arrested a delivery agent accused of stealing branded shoes from a warehouse in Bohra Kalan village and recovered eight pairs of the stolen shoes from his possession.

According to police, a person lodged a complaint alleging that their delivery agent had stolen branded shoes from their warehouse in Bohra Kalan between September 1 and September 14. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bilaspur police station.

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Acting on the complaint, a Crime Branch team from Bilaspur arrested the accused in Rewari on September 23. He was identified as Hawa Singh, a resident of Narhera in Gurugram.

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Hawa Singh was produced before a court for further proceedings and taken on one-day police custody remand.

“During the police custody remand, eight pairs of stolen shoes were recovered from the possession of the accused. Further legal proceedings are being carried out as per the prescribed procedure. Investigation in the case is underway,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.