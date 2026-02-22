Delivery boy dies as car rams into e-scooter in Tilak Nagar

A 25-year-old delivery executive was killed after a car rammed into his electric scooter in the Tilak Nagar area early on Saturday morning, the police said.

The police arrested the car driver, identified as Mohit Kumar (27). The police said they received a call informing about the accident at 3.30 am. After getting information, the police reached the spot on the Najafgarh-Rajouri Garden Road and found both vehicles involved in the mishap at the site.

The victim, identified as Hem Shankar, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Hem Shankar was working with an e-commerce platform, a senior police officer said. Bases on preliminary inquiry and eyewitness accounts, the police suspect that the scooter was allegedly hit from behind by a car, he said.

“The car driver, a resident of Najafgarh, has been arrested and his vehicle was seized. He works as a contractor with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. A case has been registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar.