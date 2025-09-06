DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Delivery man takes child hostage, forces woman to undress in Noida

Films act on phone, uploads videos online, nabbed
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:12 AM Sep 06, 2025 IST
A 22-year-old delivery man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly coercing a woman to remove her clothes by holding a knife to her child’s neck, recording her explicit videos and circulating them on social media, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Gaurav from the Gulistanpur village, used to deliver milk and groceries to the woman’s home.

According to the police, the accused forcibly entered the house one day while the woman’s children were asleep. He allegedly held a knife to her son’s neck and compelled her to undress while he filmed the incident on his mobile phone.

In her complaint to the police, she alleged that the accused eventually shared the videos with her husband and uploaded some clips on social media.

During investigation, the police arrested Gaurav from the Surajpur area on Wednesday and recovered a mobile phone from him.

A case under Sections 76 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, which pertains to the publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form, has been registered against the accused.

