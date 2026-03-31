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Home / Delhi / Delivery rider dies after hit-and-run in Faridabad

Delivery rider dies after hit-and-run in Faridabad

Driver flees scene as police seize car, launch investigation

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Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 06:57 PM Mar 31, 2026 IST
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A delivery rider has died after his motorcycle was struck from behind by a speeding white sedan in the Sector 15 area of Faridabad, police said.
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The driver of the car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, which has since been seized by authorities.

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Police identified the deceased as Anand Raj Bind, 28, a native of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in rented accommodation in Bhatola village near Chandila Chowk for several years and worked as a delivery rider for Zomato.

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The incident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on March 29, when the Mercedes hit his motorcycle from behind in front of the Fire Brigade office in Sector 15. The impact of the collision threw both Bind and his motorcycle some distance.

According to Bind’s brother, he found him lying unconscious at the scene, while the Mercedes was parked a short distance away. With the help of bystanders, he took Bind to a private hospital, from where he was referred to Delhi. Bind was later admitted to a hospital in the capital, where he died during treatment.

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Inspector Rajvir, Station House Officer of Central Police Station, Faridabad, said the driver had fled before police arrived. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the Mercedes was en route to pick someone up from the airport late at night. The car is registered in the name of a company, and only the driver was present at the time of the accident,” Rajvir said.

He added that the driver remains at large but would be arrested soon.

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