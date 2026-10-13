The leaders of National Democratic Alliance, i.e. Bhartiya Janta Party and Janta Dal United on Tuesday accused the Congress of rewarding former election commissioners with political appointments after their tenure, mocked Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the Election Commission with the Gen-Z phrase “delulu is the solulu”, and said the government was ready for a Parliamentary debate on electoral issues.

Responding to a question from The Tribune at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government was willing to hold a formal discussion in the Parliament and had done so on issues in the past. He alleged, however, that the Congress and other Opposition parties often disrupted proceedings, with one party creating a ruckus when another remained silent.

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Goyal said, "The government was ready for a smooth discussion whenever the Opposition wanted one."

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BJP accused the Congress and other Opposition members of wasting parliamentary time rather than engaging in constructive debate.

BJP leader’s remarks came amid the Opposition’s protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its allegations of vote theft against the Election Commission of India, that demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Goyal alleged that the Congress had compromised the poll body’s independence in the past by giving political positions to former election officials. Citing former Chief Election Commissioners T N Seshan, among other several names, he questioned the Congress’s record on keeping constitutional institutions free from political influence.

Seshan contested the 1999 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket against BJP leader LK Advani. Goyal cited this instance to question whether such political roles could be perceived as rewards for former officials.

He also referred to N Gopalaswami’s recommendation concerning Election Commissioner Navin Chawla, alleging that the Congress-led government failed to act on concerns about Chawla’s impartiality and subsequently allowed him to become the CEC in 2009.

NDA presented these cases as evidence of political patronage.

While, taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of electoral manipulation, Goyal used the phrase “delulu is the solulu”, a popular internet expression combining “delusional” and “solution”, to accuse the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of remaining in denial about its electoral setbacks.

Goyal argued that the Congress questioned the Election Commission when it lost elections, but accepted the electoral process when it won.

Goyal challenged Gandhi to substantiate his vote-theft allegations with evidence and questioned the party’s opposition to SIR, which the BJP says is intended to identify duplicate entries and remove the names of deceased or shifted voters.

BJP also cited statements attributed to Opposition leaders about irregularities in electoral rolls to question the Congress’s objections to the revision exercise.

Union Minister and JDU's leader Raajeev Ranjan, who addressed the press conference alongside Goyal, echoed the BJP’s allegation that the Congress was attempting to create disorder and undermine constitutional institutions.

Drawing parallels with the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975, Ranjan accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking to discredit institutions and put pressure on them in the pursuit of political power. He said constitutional institutions could not be expected to act in favour of any political party.

Ranjan said, "Rahul Gandhi is following the very footsteps of his grandmother Indira Gandhi."

Ranjan also referred to former judges who entered politics after retirement, arguing that the Congress had historically favoured individuals it considered aligned with the party.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition are not trying to create anarchy; however, they cannot create it, but they are just making failed attempts. India is stronger to resist such attempts."

He also questioned Congress' silence on SIR during Bihar elections, "Why did they not speak then?," he asked.

Goyal, meanwhile, questioned why the Congress was taking to the streets over electoral issues when legal remedies were available. He criticised the party’s court filings, alleging procedural defects, and demanded that it substantiate its charges against the poll body.

BJP also criticised the Opposition’s recent protests and alleged mistreatment of a pregnant woman journalist during the previous day’s march to Supreme Court.

The press conference formed part of the BJP’s broader counterattack against the Congress over SIR, the Election Commissioner and Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft, with the ruling party insisting that the Opposition should use parliamentary and judicial forums to present evidence rather than undermine constitutional institutions through protests.