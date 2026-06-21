Democracy grows through debate, logic & facts: Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta

Highlighting the continuing relevance of India’s ancient tradition of intellectual discourse, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday said democracy grows stronger when debate is guided by dignity, logic and facts, adding that shastrarth remains at the heart of the Indian knowledge tradition.

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Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar on “Vartaman Samay Mein Shastrarth” at the India Habitat Centre, Gupta said reviving the tradition of shastrarth is not merely a philosophical exercise but a social and democratic necessity in the modern age. The seminar was organised by the Indian Council of Philosophical Research in collaboration with Bharat Bodh Kendra.

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Gupta described shastrarth as a cornerstone of India’s intellectual heritage. He cited the dialogues of the Upanishads and the historic debate between Adi Shankaracharya and Mandana Mishra as enduring examples of the country’s rich tradition of reasoned inquiry and the search for truth. He observed that while the digital age has widened access to information and created new platforms for expression, it has also seen a decline in patience, attentive listening and meaningful engagement. Stressing the need for constructive dialogue, he said society must cultivate the ability to listen to differing viewpoints and engage with them respectfully and thoughtfully.

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Drawing parallels between shastrarth and democratic institutions, Gupta said legislative debates are a modern expression of the ancient tradition of intellectual discourse. He noted that democracy is not confined to forming governments through majority support but is strengthened when diverse perspectives are debated, discussed and carefully deliberated within legislative forums. The Speaker also underlined the distinction between shastrarth and mere argument. He said its purpose is the pursuit of truth rather than the defeat of an opponent.

He highlighted values such as self-discipline, compassion, fairness and dialogue as enduring principles of Indian civilisation that continue to offer guidance in addressing contemporary challenges. Congratulating the organisers, Gupta expressed confidence that the seminar would help identify ways to revive and adapt the shastrarth tradition for contemporary society.

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Young people and citizens to promote a culture in which differences of opinion do not lead to divisions and where truth is pursued through respectful engagement and meaningful dialogue.