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Home / Delhi / Demolition near PM's residence: 3 slum clusters removed after HC order

Demolition near PM's residence: 3 slum clusters removed after HC order

According to officials, the land belongs to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the drive is being carried out with the help of authorities

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:42 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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A demolition drive was carried out on Sunday in slum clusters near the Race Course in Lutyens' Delhi following a Delhi High Court order to clear the area and ensure the rehabilitation of residents, officials said.

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The court directed authorities to clear out three slum areas near the prime minister's residence in Race Course locality and instructed that camps be set up at rehabilitation sites to address grievances, according to officials.

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The Bhai Ram camp, DID camp and Masjid Camp are the three clusters being relocated, they said.

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According to officials, the land belongs to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the drive is being carried out with the help of authorities.

"The rehabilitation drive is being conducted after the court's order. Residents have been allocated residences in Narela," an official said, adding that residents have raised concerns regarding shifting which are being addressed.

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The land was required for security and defence infrastructure, officials said, adding that ample security has been deployed to carry out the drive.

"We have deployed a police force and paramilitary to maintain law and order," a senior police officer said.

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