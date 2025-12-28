Denied Rs 20 for cigarettes, man strangles wife to death

A man allegedly strangled his wife to death after she initially refused to give him Rs 20 for cigarettes before dying by suicide by jumping in front of a train within hours, the police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The incident took place in Kasturba Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Vivek Vihar police station, on December 25.

Advertisement

The woman, identified as Mahender Kaur, was found dead inside her house, while her husband, Kulwant Singh, later died after jumping in front of a train near the Shahdara railway station.

Advertisement

The police were alerted around 3 pm after a neighbour reported a woman lying motionless inside the residence.

A police team reached the spot and found the woman’s body on a cot, wrapped in a shawl, and husband missing.

Advertisement

Initial statements from the couple’s 21-year-old son, Shiv Charan, suggested suicide. He told the police that he went out to buy cigarettes and returned to find his mother hanging from a ceiling fan. However, officers said his version of events changed multiple times during questioning, raising suspicion.

A post-mortem examination later revealed ligature marks on the woman’s neck, and doctors confirmed that she had been strangled.

“Post-mortem findings established the death due to strangulation. Prima facie, it appears that Kulwant strangled his wife following a quarrel and later died by suicide,” a police officer said.

Investigators subsequently reconstructed the sequence of events leading up to the crime.

According to the police, Kulwant argued with his wife after asking her for Rs 20, allegedly to buy cigarettes. When she initially refused, the disagreement escalated. After she gave him money, he reportedly sent their son out to make the purchase and then strangled her inside the house.

During investigation, the police also received information that Kulwant was seen near the railway tracks.

“When the police reached there, he was found dead near the tracks. Eyewitnesses said he jumped in front of a train,” an officer said.

The cop said Kulwant might be under the influence of alcohol on that day. However, his post-mortem report is awaited. A case under Section 103 (1), murder, has been registered at the Vivek Vihar police station, the official said.

Kulwant worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, while Mahender was a homemaker. The family had been facing financial difficulties, the police said. The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter.