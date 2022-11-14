Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

New Delhi, November 13
After being denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi poll, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor on Sunday climbed atop a transmission tower, creating quite a spectacle in the area.
The protagonist of Sunday’s drama, ex-AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, alleged that his ticket was sold to someone else for Rs 2 crore, while clinging on to the beams of the tower near the Shastri Park Metro Station.
He was brought down only after the police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot.
Later, he alleged that a “cash for ticket” scam was going on within the AAP, claiming that the party denied him a ticket for the upcoming MCD elections because he didn’t had the money to buy it.
He claimed that senior AAP leaders-Durgesh Pathak and Atishi- were not returning his documents even after denying him
the ticket.
Meanwhile, AAP released the second and final list of candidates for the MCD poll on Saturday night. In a statement, the party said that people’s choice has become the AAP’s voice as old party workers have got precedence in the second list after emerging at the top of all surveys.
Before distributing tickets, the AAP claimed to have conducted surveys to get citizens’ feedback on their choice of candidates.
The 250-ward MCD will go to the polls on December 4, while the counting of votes will be take place on December 7. — IANS
