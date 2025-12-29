Dense fog envelops region; flights affected at Delhi airport
Air quality index in Delhi enters 'severe' category
Many areas in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi reported dense fog and cold on Monday morning.
Delhi woke up to a chilly morning with the air quality deteriorating as the city's air quality index (AQI) touched 402 at 8 am, slipping into the ‘severe’ category.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the city recorded an AQI of 390 at 4 pm on Sunday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 455, while Bawana registered 411. Areas such as Wazirpur (443), Rohini (442), Punjabi Bagh (426) and Patparganj (431) saw further deterioration in the air quality.
Dense fog blanketed Delhi, sharply reducing visibility. This has led to flight delays and cancellations, with airlines such as IndiGo and Air India issuing advisories warning passengers of potential disruptions. With ANI
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now