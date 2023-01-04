Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest; 19 trains delayed

PTI

New Delhi, January 4

Delhi's minimum temperature plunged to the season’s lowest of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic, officials said.

At least 19 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a railways spokesperson said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared satellite images that showed a thick layer of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country.

"Dense fog layer persists over Indo-Gangetic plains. It is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days and gradually reduce thereafter," an IMD official said.

The Palam observatory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport logged a visibility level of 200 metres at 5.30am.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

Cold wave conditions are set to return to the capital on Thursday and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees, the IMD has forecast.