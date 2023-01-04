Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest; 19 trains delayed

New Delhi, January 4
Delhi's minimum temperature plunged to the season’s lowest of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning even as a dense layer of fog lowered visibility to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic, officials said.
At least 19 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather, a railways spokesperson said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared satellite images that showed a thick layer of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country.
"Dense fog layer persists over Indo-Gangetic plains. It is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days and gradually reduce thereafter," an IMD official said.
The Palam observatory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport logged a visibility level of 200 metres at 5.30am.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.
Cold wave conditions are set to return to the capital on Thursday and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees, the IMD has forecast.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...