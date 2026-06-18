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Home / Delhi / Departments directed to amend 20% reservations for ex-Agniveer in Group C posts in Delhi

Departments directed to amend 20% reservations for ex-Agniveer in Group C posts in Delhi

The reservation will be given in direct recruitment to Group 'C' posts in recruitments to Delhi Police, Fire Service, Prisons and Forest & Wildlife Departments

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:10 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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In a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police and senior officials, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed the departments to amend rules for a provision of 20 per cent reservation to ex-Agniveers in Group C posts.

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The reservation will be given in direct recruitment to Group 'C' posts in recruitments to Delhi Police, Fire Service, Prisons and Forest & Wildlife Departments.

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Sandhu directed the concerned departments to finalise necessary processes and amend Recruitment Rules before June 30.

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The initiative is being implemented in line with the guiding vision of the Government of India. The LG had earlier proposed recruitment of ex-Agniveers to the Delhi Fire Service in a meeting held on June 8.

To optimally harness the discipline and military training of these youths, the LG directed the execution of a 20 per cent reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group 'C' posts. This quota will be applicable across key operational departments, specifically covering the recruitment of police constables in Delhi Police, firemen in the Delhi Fire Service, jail warders in the Prison Department, and forest guards and Wildlife Guards in the Department of Environment, Forest & Wildlife.

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Reaffirming the Government's commitment to national service rendered by the Agniveers, the LG noted that by seamlessly integrating these dedicated individuals into the civic framework, the government will significantly augment the capital's institutional resilience and drive forward, the collective vision of a progressive Viksit Dilli.

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