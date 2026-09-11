Despite curbs, Connaught Place to stay open for shoppers, diners

Delhi is gearing up to host the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13, with tight security arrangements and traffic restrictions expected across parts of central and New Delhi. However, the summit will not shut down the Capital’s iconic commercial hub, Connaught Place (CP).

Despite restrictions and diversions in several parts of Lutyens’ Delhi to facilitate VVIP movement, traders at Connaught Place have decided to keep the market fully operational throughout the two-day summit.

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The New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) has urged Delhi residents and tourists to visit the market, making it clear that shops, restaurants and cafes in Connaught Place will remain open.

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NDTA joint secretary Amit Gupta said visitors should not be deterred by the security arrangements and traffic restrictions.

The traders, however, have advised people heading to Connaught Place to check the traffic advisory before planning their journey.

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The association said visitors can continue to shop, dine and spend time at Connaught Place without confusion over whether the market will be closed.