Devesh appointed DG Prisons

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava was on Friday appointed Director General (Prisons) and Anil Shukla was appointed Director General (Home Guards).

Srivastava, a 1995-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). Meanwhile, Shukla, a 1996-batch official is posted as the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The officers have been given additional charge to their own duties till posting of regular incumbent against these posts, with immediate effect, read an official communication from the Home Department of Government of NCT Delhi.