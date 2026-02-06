DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Delhi / Devesh appointed DG Prisons

Devesh appointed DG Prisons

Anil Shukla is DG Home Guards

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:42 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Representational photo. File
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava was on Friday appointed Director General (Prisons) and Anil Shukla was appointed Director General (Home Guards).

Srivastava, a 1995-batch IPS officer, is currently serving as the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime). Meanwhile, Shukla, a 1996-batch official is posted as the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

The officers have been given additional charge to their own duties till posting of regular incumbent against these posts, with immediate effect, read an official communication from the Home Department of Government of NCT Delhi.

