DFS advocates for sprinklers, smoke detectors in new buildings

When houses were large, they had ventilators and fewer highly flammable materials, giving residents about 15-17 minutes to escape a fire, but with rising population and more combustible housing materials, Delhi residents now have less than 5 minutes to escape.

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To overcome this, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) had submitted a proposal named “Har Ghar Surakshit, Bharat Viksit” to the Delhi Government to mandate sprinklers and smoke detectors, like in most developed countries to overcome the recurring fire incidents in the national capital.

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According to DFS Chief Fire Officer Abhilash K Malik, newer buildings have become significantly more vulnerable to rapid fire spread due to factors such as reduced ventilation, extensive use of air-conditioners and synthetic materials and lower floor-to-ceiling clearances.

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Malik said the proposal advocates for making these fire alarm and safety systems mandatory with immediate effect for under-construction buildings. Additionally, older constructions should be given special initiatives to install such arrangements.

With implementation of such systems, fire-related causalities could be curbed by over 97 per cent, Malik said.

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The plan, if put in action, can result in drastic reduction in blaze-related deaths in the national capital within three years.

At present, smoke detectors and automatic sprinklers are mandatory in all commercial buildings, high-rise residential buildings (exceeding 15 metres in height) and basements larger than 200 square metres. The Delhi Fire Service requires these properties to hold and periodically renew a fire safety certificate (FSC).

Currently, independent houses and low-rise residential buildings (below 15 metres in height) are exempt from requiring a fire safety no objection certificate (NOC) and mandatory detector installations.

In the wake of three deadly blazes such as in Palam, Hauz Rani and Govindpuri, such plan is the need of the hour. Meanwhile, the DFS has urged the citizens to remain vigilant in case of fire.

Delhi Fire Service PRO Rajinder Atwal said with the space becoming less and hardly any space for ventilation, such areas are more prone to fire. He also advised the residents to use the electronic equipment within the authorised load capacity. If electrical equipment increase at the house, wiring also needs to be changed, which many a people pay no attention.

In case of fire, Atwal advised the residents to rush to an open space and sound the alarm so that the nearby people can become aware and immediately inform the firefighters.

Smoke detectors and fire sprinklers form a crucial two-step safety system. Detectors provide early warning for safe evacuation, while sprinklers physically suppress the flames. Together, they drastically reduce the risk of fire-related injuries, fatalities and property damage.