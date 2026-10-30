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Home / Delhi / DFS personnel injured as gas cylinder explodes during firefighting operation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

DFS personnel injured as gas cylinder explodes during firefighting operation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

A 32-year-old Delhi Fire Services firefighter sustains superficial burns to his face, hair and hands; police suspect a resident deliberately set the house on fire

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:38 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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DFS personnel injured as gas cylinder explodes during firefighting operation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. Representational image/File
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A firefighter sustained superficial burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded while a team was dousing a fire at a house in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Friday.

Preliminary police enquiry suggests that the fire was allegedly started by a 30-year-old man residing in the house.

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The police received a PCR call about the fire at E-1756, ground floor, Jahangirpuri, at 11.26 am. The man, identified as Bharat, son of Inderjeet, was allegedly responsible for setting the house on fire. His mother, Raj Rani, wife of Inderjeet, was also present at the house at the time of the incident.

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During firefighting operations, a gas cylinder exploded, injuring Ankit (32), a Fire Brigade personnel. He sustained superficial burn injuries to his face, hair and both hands.

Ankit was initially taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where his medico-legal case (MLC) was registered. He was subsequently referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment.

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The police and Fire Brigade personnel responded promptly to the incident. A case is being registered against Bharat in connection with the fire, and further investigation is under way.

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