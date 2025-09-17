DT
Home / Delhi / DFS to deploy 24 quick response vehicles in city

DFS to deploy 24 quick response vehicles in city

Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Sep 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only. FILE
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) will deploy 24 newly procured quick response vehicles (QRVs) across the city from September 17 to strengthen emergency response in fire-prone and congested areas, government officials said.

The compact vehicles, equipped with advanced ultra high-pressure pump extinguishing systems, are mounted on XL6 vehicles and designed to swiftly navigate through narrow lanes and heavy traffic.

According to officials, the initiative, costing Rs 8.61 crore, is being implemented in three phases. In the first phase, 24 QRVs have been procured and will be deployed at high-risk locations, including Janakpuri, Najafgarh, Vasant Kunj, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, Lajpat Nagar, Paharganj, Geeta Colony, Dwarka and Alipur. Tenders for an additional 26 vehicles have already been floated under Phase II, while proposals for 50 more QRVs are in place for Phase I.

Officials said the innovation was aimed at preventing small fires from turning into major blazes by enabling quicker arrival and immediate suppression. Each vehicle carries a 100-litre water tank and operates at just 21 litres per minute, using water mist for cooling, foam for oxygen cut-off and jet systems to handle different types of fires efficiently.

Initially, these QRVs will be operated by existing DFS personnel, while plans are underway to outsource manpower in subsequent phases.“This strategic deployment will significantly improve our ability to respond rapidly to emergencies in high-density and hard-to-reach areas, protecting both lives and property,” officials added.

