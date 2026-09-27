DGHS scam mastermind Rangeela surrenders before ACB

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Rangeela’s house in the Priyadarshini Vihar area of east Delhi had been pasted with “wanted” notices, and he had been at large after being named in an FIR registered by the Delhi ACB.

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He was formally arrested soon after his surrender and was remanded to four days’ police custody by a court on Friday.

According to the ACB officials, the agency had been pursuing Rangeela for several months. A lookout circular had been issued against him and teams had conducted searches at multiple locations across the NCR and Uttarakhand. However, he allegedly managed to evade arrest and fled to the USA.

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Officials said mounting legal pressure eventually led to his surrender. The agency had initiated the process to attach or confiscate his assets, with further action scheduled for the first week of October. He had also been declared a fugitive by the court.

As reported earlier by The Tribune, the ACB FIR, alleges massive inflation in procurement prices, including 230 per cent for portable X-ray machines, 200 per cent for bed sheets, 340 per cent for C-Arm radiological equipment and 500 per cent for oral rehydration solution (ORS).

The FIR further alleges that Rangeela, in collusion with selected manufacturers, drafted restrictive tender specifications designed to favour his firms. These specifications were allegedly routed through officials and approved under pressure by members of the tender committee.

Once uploaded on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) or the e-procurement portal, the tenders allegedly contained unusually stringent eligibility criteria that effectively excluded genuine bidders. Despite lacking the required turnover and experience, firms allegedly linked to Rangeela qualified, while competing bidders were disqualified without valid reasons.

The FIR also alleges that technical evaluation reports prepared by Rangeela received the DGHS approval within hours, bids were opened discreetly, and manual work orders were issued to his firms on the same day.

Investigators have further alleged that although GeM rules require work orders to be issued online, awarded tenders continued to be shown as “active” or “under process” on procurement portals even after contracts had been finalised. This allegedly concealed the identity of the successful bidders and contract values from public scrutiny.

The FIR also claims that while legitimate medicine suppliers remained unpaid for nearly two years, payments to firms linked to Rangeela were released on the same day or the following day after the contracts were awarded.

The probe agency had filed a nearly 12,000-page chargesheet before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The chargesheet has been filed against Dr Aggarwal, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga and Neeraj Chopra in connection with the alleged irregularities in the procurement and supply of medical equipment and other items.

The accused have been charge-sheeted under Sections 7A and 13(1)(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 61(2), 316(5), 318(4) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Known for his lavish lifestyle, Rangeela has also had a stint in politics. The Tribune’s investigation found that he had contested the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections from the Indri Assembly constituency in Karnal as an Independent candidate. He secured 12,830 votes — 9.13 per cent of the total votes polled — and finished fifth.