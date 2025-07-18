Dhankhar hails green transformation at Delhi’s Yamuna Vatika, Baansera Park

During a visit to Yamuna Vatika and Baansera Park at Sarai Kale Khan on Thursday, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded the transformation of what was once a massive garbage dump into a thriving ecological zone, calling it a gift of “new lungs” to Delhi.

Accompanied by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the Vice-President praised the efforts of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for reclaiming the degraded floodplains of the Yamuna and turning them into vibrant green spaces.

Interacting with mediapersons, Dhankhar said, “The work done by L-G Saxena is truly transformative. The people of Delhi will always remember his efforts, which are now showing results. Delhi is getting new lungs, new power — addressing a major challenge for the city. I am confident that more and more residents will be able to enjoy its scenic, eco-friendly beauty, which will be remarkable.”

He described the project as a model for sustainable urban development and highlighted its potential to attract visitors from around the world. “I have no doubt that this riverfront, once fully developed, will stand among the world’s finest and become a global attraction,” he added.

A highlight of the visit was Baansera Park, India’s first bamboo-themed park located on the Yamuna floodplains. Spread across approximately 163 hectares, the park showcases over 30,000 bamboo plants representing 25 different species from across the country.

Following the visit, L-G Saxena took to X to express his gratitude and reflect on the significance of the Vice-President’s presence. “The Vice-President appreciated our collective efforts of rejuvenating the Yamuna floodplains for the larger benefit of Delhi and its people. His visit will further accelerate Delhi’s march toward sustainability and green excellence,” Saxena wrote.

He also noted the broader vision behind these green developments, highlighting how such spaces would encourage physical activity among residents, promote eco-conscious behaviour, and help Delhi reconnect with the Yamuna — both as a river and as a cultural heritage.