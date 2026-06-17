Dharma allows all faiths to coexist, says RSS leader

Senior RSS leader Sunil Ambekar on Monday called for national unity and urged people to rise above divisions and conflicts. He said it was time to understand that dharma means the peaceful coexistence of all faiths and religious traditions.

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“There is no reason for one religion to clash with another. Dharma means all religions can coexist. Today, we have six-lane highways and even elevated roads. There is space for many more,” said Ambekar, the RSS national media head, while addressing an event organised to present the Devshri Narad Awards here.

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Ambekar also said artificial intelligence (AI) was an exciting development, like every new technology, but it could never replace human intellect, judgement and capacity.

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The RSS leader welcomed AI as a democratic platform that provides space for all Indian languages, including regional languages and local dialects, and is not dominated solely by English. The senior RSS functionary said India was steadily moving towards its goal of becoming a global leader. He added that the true character and strength of the Indian nation would become increasingly evident in the coming years.