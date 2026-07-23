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Home / Delhi / Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable, protest to continue: CJP

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable, protest to continue: CJP

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das says he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk several times during the day and that they agreed the protest should remain peaceful

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:41 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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CJP’s Saurav Das. ANI
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday termed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as "non-negotiable", adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met.

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Das said he had spoken to Sonam Wangchuk several times during the day and that they agreed the protest should remain peaceful.

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"I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner," Das said.

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He alleged, “In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling party infiltrate and derail the entire protest, then ultimately, those protesting peacefully are blamed, and this should not happen."

“JP Nadda should be ashamed. People have been sitting here for over 30 days. He is the one doing politics,” Das said, reacting to Union Minister JP Nadda's press conference.

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On the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Das said, “Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to.”

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