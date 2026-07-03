Differently abled child from Pakistan gets swift response from Delhi minister as he arranges hospital bed

A request for medical help for a differently abled Pakistani Hindu child on social media drew a swift response from Delhi Minister Pravesh Singh Sahib, who said arrangements had been made for the child's admission to a government hospital.

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The matter came to light after X user Ankit Jain posted an appeal seeking assistance for the child. In his post, he wrote, "A differently abled Pakistani Hindu child needs our help in getting admitted to a govt hospital. Please help." He tagged Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, ministers Kapil Mishra, Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Pravesh Singh Sahib in the appeal.

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Responding to the post, Pravesh Singh Sahib said the matter had been taken up with the hospital and that admission arrangements were already in place.

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"Spoke to the hospital and a bed has already been arranged. The attendant has received a call from the hospital and informed that they will be visiting tomorrow for admission. Wishing the child a speedy recovery," he said in his response on X.

The exchange on social media indicated that the hospital had contacted the child's attendant and informed them about the admission process, with the visit scheduled for the following day.