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Home / Delhi / Digital heritage: Delhi Assembly to debut e-museum, light show

Digital heritage: Delhi Assembly to debut e-museum, light show

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a special spiritual and cultural programme titled ‘Musical Ram Katha’ on May 6, with noted poet and Ram Katha exponent Kumar Vishwas set to present his musical narration ‘Apne Apne Ram’. File
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The Delhi Legislative Assembly plans to establish a Legislative e-Sangrahalaya and introduce a Light and Sound Show at the Assembly premises to highlight lesser-known chapters of India’s freedom movement and democratic journey, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Thursday.

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The announcement was made during an interaction with a delegation of the Parampara Lekhan Samiti Group, Delhi State Unit — the research wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh — led by Vijay Sharma, which visited the Delhi Assembly earlier in the day.

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Addressing the delegation, Gupta said the Delhi Legislative Assembly was “not merely a legislative institution” but “a living repository of India’s democratic journey and freedom struggle”. He said the proposed heritage initiatives aim to ensure that the contributions of “forgotten nation builders and freedom fighters” are brought back into public consciousness.

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During the visit, the delegation was shown documentary films on the life and parliamentary contributions of Vithalbhai Patel, narrated by Anupam Kher, along with a documentary based on the centenary coffee table publication Ek Shatabdi Yatra. The delegation was also briefed on the publication, which traces the evolution of the Assembly building from the era of the Imperial Legislative Council and Central Legislative Assembly to the present-day Delhi Legislative Assembly.

A guided tour of the Assembly House was also conducted, during which the delegation was informed about the building’s historical significance, parliamentary traditions, legislative procedures and the functioning of the House.

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