Digital stalker held for creating multiple accounts of woman

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating multiple fake Instagram accounts in a woman’s name and using these to harass and defame her, the police said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Jeetu Kumar, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, allegedly used the fake profiles, carrying the victim’s name and photographs, to send obscene and pornographic material to her husband and acquaintances, with the intention of defaming her and causing her mental harassment.

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The police said a case under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act was registered on the complaint of the woman residing in North-East Delhi. She had alleged that the unidentified person was repeatedly creating fake Instagram accounts using her identity and photographs and using these to circulate objectionable material among people known to her.

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During investigation, a team conducted technical investigation and obtained details of the suspected Instagram accounts.

The analysis of the technical information allegedly revealed that the accounts were being created and operated using a mobile number registered in the name of Jeetu Kumar. Acting on the leads, the police conducted raids and apprehended him. A mobile phone allegedly used in the commission of the offence was also seized.

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During interrogation, the police said the accused revealed that he was known to the victim and had allegedly been following her since 2022. He reportedly created multiple fake Instagram accounts using her name and photograph as profile pictures to make these appear genuine.

The police alleged that whenever the fake accounts were reported and removed, the accused created new accounts and repeated the activity, causing continued mental harassment and distress to the victim.

The police said Jeetu Kumar had no previous involvement in any criminal case.