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Home / Delhi / Diljit Dosanjh hugs CRPF woman personnel, praises Delhi Police during concert; video goes viral

Diljit Dosanjh hugs CRPF woman personnel, praises Delhi Police during concert; video goes viral

Singer praises security personnel and other agencies for support; acknowledges their role in ensuring smooth conduct of Delhi concert

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:35 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Diljit Dosanjh hugs a woman CRPF personnel during his concert in Delhi on Friday. Image credit: Video grab via X@diljitdosanjh
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's public praise for the Delhi Police, CRPF and other agencies for helping make his national capital concert a success has won hearts.

The Punjabi singer’s shoutout, along with pictures and a video of him sharing a warm moment with a woman CRPF personnel during Friday night's concert, has since gone viral.

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The Delhi Police had deployed additional security personnel to ensure the concert's smooth conduct, besides stationing officers at various key locations for crowd management.

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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) ran additional trains to ferry fans to the venue, while the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed personnel to strengthen security as the superstar singer performed live before thousands of fans.

Diljit was seen hugging the woman CRPF personnel and praising the police and the CRPF. His gesture came close on the heels of a massive social media storm over the forces' handling of the Cockroach Janta Party's July 20 protests at Jantar Mantar and the controversy surrounding the use of pellet guns.

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