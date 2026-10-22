DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 Delhi concert hits roadblock as police deny permission over security concerns

Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 Delhi concert hits roadblock as police deny permission over security concerns

Concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was to mark the start of Punjabi singer’s Indian leg of the Aura World Tour

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:35 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh during a concert. PTI file
Advertisement

Delhi Police has denied security clearance for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, citing security concerns and threat-related inputs, according to officials.

The police cited security concerns amid the festival season as the main reason for not giving the go-ahead for the show.

Advertisement

The Delhi concert was slated to mark the beginning of Dosanjh’s Indian leg of the Aura World Tour. The show was expected to draw a large number of fans following the overwhelming response to his previous Dil-Luminati Tour.

Advertisement

The Aura India Tour was scheduled to begin in the national capital before moving to other cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow.

The denial of permission comes days before the scheduled performance, leaving the status of the Delhi concert uncertain.

Advertisement

Ticket prices for the tour were capped at Rs 18,000, with multiple price categories planned to cater to fans.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts