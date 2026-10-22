Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 Delhi concert hits roadblock as police deny permission over security concerns
Concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was to mark the start of Punjabi singer’s Indian leg of the Aura World Tour
Delhi Police has denied security clearance for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, citing security concerns and threat-related inputs, according to officials.
The police cited security concerns amid the festival season as the main reason for not giving the go-ahead for the show.
The Delhi concert was slated to mark the beginning of Dosanjh’s Indian leg of the Aura World Tour. The show was expected to draw a large number of fans following the overwhelming response to his previous Dil-Luminati Tour.
The Aura India Tour was scheduled to begin in the national capital before moving to other cities, including Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow.
The denial of permission comes days before the scheduled performance, leaving the status of the Delhi concert uncertain.
Ticket prices for the tour were capped at Rs 18,000, with multiple price categories planned to cater to fans.