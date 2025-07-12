Dilli Haat fire: Delhi Govt disburses Rs 5 lakh each to 24 affected artisans

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to 24 artisans whose stalls were destroyed in a major fire at Dilli Haat in the INA market in April.

The total relief package amounts to Rs 1.20 crore.

The cheques were handed over at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, according to a statement issued in this regard.

Gupta said the government had also waived off six months’ rent to help the affected shopkeepers get back on their feet. In addition, all 24 artisans were allotted stalls at Dilli Haat INA free of cost from July 1 to December 31.

“The government stands firmly with the victims. Cheques of Rs 5 lakh each have been distributed, and six months’ rent has been waived,” the Chief Minister said.

She added that the government would not delay the process of justice. “Everyone will receive what they rightfully deserve on time,” she said.

Mishra reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the artisan community.

“The Delhi Government stands with them, and through this ex-gratia relief, aims to help them regain their footing. Our arts and crafts are the soul of our cultural heritage. Preserving them and supporting their custodians is our collective responsibility,” he said.