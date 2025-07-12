DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Delhi / Dilli Haat fire: Delhi Govt disburses Rs 5 lakh each to 24 affected artisans

Dilli Haat fire: Delhi Govt disburses Rs 5 lakh each to 24 affected artisans

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:34 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday distributed compensation cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to 24 artisans whose stalls were destroyed in a major fire at Dilli Haat in the INA market in April.

Advertisement

The total relief package amounts to Rs 1.20 crore.

The cheques were handed over at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, according to a statement issued in this regard.

Advertisement

Gupta said the government had also waived off six months’ rent to help the affected shopkeepers get back on their feet. In addition, all 24 artisans were allotted stalls at Dilli Haat INA free of cost from July 1 to December 31.

“The government stands firmly with the victims. Cheques of Rs 5 lakh each have been distributed, and six months’ rent has been waived,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertisement

She added that the government would not delay the process of justice. “Everyone will receive what they rightfully deserve on time,” she said.

Mishra reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the artisan community.

“The Delhi Government stands with them, and through this ex-gratia relief, aims to help them regain their footing. Our arts and crafts are the soul of our cultural heritage. Preserving them and supporting their custodians is our collective responsibility,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts