‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ draws crowds at Connaught Place; Yamuna river safari to open on Nov 10

Central Park at Connaught Place witnessed a large turnout on Saturday as the Delhi Government’s two-day Diwali celebration, ‘Dilli Ki Diwali – Sabse Nirali, Milkar Manane Wali’, concluded with cultural performances, music and festive activities in the presence of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra.

Organised for the second consecutive year, the event aimed to bring residents together to celebrate Diwali and showcase Delhi’s cultural identity. Families and groups of friends gathered at the venue on the second day of the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the festival represented Delhi’s traditions, culture and spirit of collective celebration. She added that the large public turnout reflected people’s enthusiasm for celebrating festivals together.

She said the government was committed to organising festivals on a grand scale while ensuring cleanliness and preserving the cultural vibrancy of the capital. She also urged residents to work together to make Delhi clean, beautiful and developed.

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Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the government had chosen Connaught Place as the venue to transform the area into a centre of festive activity and positivity. Referring to last year’s celebration at Kartavya Path, where 1.5 lakh diyas were lit, he said this year’s event was being organised on a grand scale at Central Park.

Mishra also announced that Delhi’s first ‘Namo Yamuna River Safari’ would open to the public on November 10. The initiative will offer residents and tourists an opportunity to experience cruises on the Yamuna and explore entertainment facilities being developed along its banks.

He said the government wanted Delhi to emerge as the country’s cultural capital while preserving its cultural and religious identity. He also said there were no restrictions on performing Chhath Puja on the Yamuna in Delhi.

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The two-day celebration featured cultural programmes and Diwali-themed activities, drawing visitors to the heart of the capital.