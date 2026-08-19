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Home / Delhi / Dinner date and theft: 2 women arrested for 'honey-trapping' senior citizen in Delhi

Dinner date and theft: 2 women arrested for 'honey-trapping' senior citizen in Delhi

Fraud unfolds when victim connects with profile on online dating platform and later shifts conversation to Telegram

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:30 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Following dinner, the duo allegedly stole the victim’s mobile phone as they were leaving the venue, the police added. Representative Image/iStock
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Two women have been arrested for allegedly honey-trapping a 67-year-old man after befriending him through a dating application, stealing his mobile phone during a dinner date and transferring Rs 1.30 lakh from his bank accounts, the police said on Wednesday.

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The fraud unfolded when the victim connected with a profile on an online dating platform and later shifted the conversation to Telegram.

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Unbeknownst to the complainant, the virtual identity was entirely fabricated by 26-year-old Jyotsna, who roped in her 21-year-old associate, Manshi, to impersonate the fictitious online persona and meet the victim in person to maintain the illusion, an official said.

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The victim first met the accused on July 20. A second meeting was arranged at a restaurant in Defence Colony, South Delhi, on July 24. Following dinner, the duo allegedly stole the victim’s mobile phone as they were leaving the venue, the police added.

The stolen device was allegedly used to make unauthorized UPI transfers totaling Rs 1.30 lakh across two of the victim’s bank accounts. The accused allegedly destroyed the device in a bid to eliminate digital evidence.

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An e-FIR was registered on July 25 under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Cyber police station in the South-West district.

Investigators tracked the money trail from the primary beneficiary account to another account held by one of the accused. Of the transferred amount, Rs 90,000 had been withdrawn through an ATM, the police said.

CCTV footage from the ATM showed both women during the cash withdrawal. Technical surveillance and verification of KYC documents subsequently helped investigators identify the accused, leading to their arrest, police said.

Two mobile phones were recovered from the accused. Further investigation is under way.

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