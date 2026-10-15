Dipke calls on ‘patriots’ to gather at CP with Tricolour on Friday

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on “patriots” to gather on Friday at Central Park in Delhi’s business hub Connaught Place with the National Flag, alleging that party members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been “jailed only for unfurling the Tricolour”.

“We will show that waving a Tiranga is not a crime,” Dipke said on X on Wednesday and asked those who cannot come to Delhi to carry out ‘tiranga marches’ in their cities. He expressed apprehension that he may also be jailed.

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The call comes on a day when Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a protest area.