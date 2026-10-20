Dipke distances himself from ‘regime change’ narrative for second time as Das, Ranka remain in custody

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has for the second time distanced himself from the contentious “regime change” narrative surrounding recent protests, seeking to draw a clear line between the group’s campaign and political upheavals in Nepal, Bangladesh and elsewhere.

In a video statement posted on X on October 20, Dipke rejected attempts to equate protests in India with violent unrest and regime changes abroad, while defending jailed CJP activists Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka as proponents of a non-violent protest.

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The renewed distancing is significant because it comes after Dipke had already moved to dissociate himself from remarks by Prashant Bhushan on regime change. The Tribune had first reported that Dipke, soon after Bhushan’s remarks, called an urgent press conference late at night to distance himself from the suggestion. His latest statement marks a second public effort to establish that distinction.

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Dipke said Das and Ranka’s conduct in custody demonstrated what he described as a “Gandhian Satyagraha” rather than an attempt to violently overthrow the government.

“People talk about Nepal or Bangladesh, but look at our comrades, they went to jail smiling, without being provoked,” he said, arguing that the activists’ imprisonment was intended to awaken public conscience rather than foment violence.

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He also rejected comparisons with unrest in France and elsewhere, saying: “Look at what is happening right here in India. In India, Sourav Das and Ashutosh went to jail with smiles on their faces.”

Message to all cockroaches https://t.co/9e5yI9Nst0 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 20, 2026

The statement comes against the backdrop of an increasingly political debate over opposition protests and allegations by the BJP that “anti-India gangs” were attempting to orchestrate a regime change in India along the lines of recent unrest abroad. The Congress has rejected the comparison, maintaining that its protests against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exercise are peaceful and constitutional.

Meanwhile, the immediate legal position of Das and Ranka remains unchanged. Their judicial custody was extended by two days on October 20, after their initial five-day custody ended. Their lawyers said they were taken back into custody after their surety was rejected over a document mismatch. The Special Executive Magistrate Court at Mandir Marg extended their custody until October 21.

Dipke said imprisonment would not weaken the two activists and claimed they would continue their campaign through “peace and non-violence” after release.