 Direct-to-mobile broadcasting pilot study in NCR soon: I&B Secy : The Tribune India

New Delhi, November 17

A pilot study on direct-to-mobile broadcasting, which has the potential to enhance the reach of television manifold, will be carried out in the National Capital Region soon, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra said on Thursday.

Reach of TV media set to rise

There are about 20 crore TV households. India has over 60 crore smartphone users and 80 crore broadband users. Reach of television media is set to be much higher. Apurva Chandra, I&B secretary

Addressing the Big Picture Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry here, Chandra said direct to mobile broadcasting was the “next big thing” for television media as it has the potential to increase viewership manifold.

“Currently, there are about 20 crore television households in the country. India has over 60 crore smartphone users and 80 crore broadband users. Reach of television media is set to be much higher,” he said.

He said IIT-Kanpur and Sankhya Labs have carried out a pilot study on direct-to-mobile broadcasting in Bengaluru and were now launching another study in either Noida or some place near Delhi.

Chandra said the government was also working on the issue of TRP ratings.

The pilot project on reverse path data has been successful and a report on that will be available soon, he said.

Broadband and broadcast technologies are combined to enable mobile phones to receive local digital TV feeds, thereby enabling multimedia content to be broadcast directly to smart phones.

