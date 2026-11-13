Dirty surroundings, poor toilet facilities top Delhi Metro commuters’ concerns

Dirty surroundings outside metro stations, concerns over toilet facilities and overcrowded trains during peak hours have emerged as key issues flagged by commuters in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Customer Satisfaction Survey 2026.

According to an RTI reply, cleanliness outside stations received 483 responses seeking improvement, while 362 respondents flagged the need to improve toilets.

The survey was conducted over a month this year and received 1,328 responses.

The feedback was recorded across seven broad categories, with Availability and Accessibility receiving the highest number of responses at 1,080. Of these, 759, or around 70 per cent, rated the services as excellent, very good or good, while 169 sought improvement.

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Facilities offered to passengers received 1,028 responses, of which 709 gave positive ratings, while 165 sought improvement. Information services received 998 responses, with 739 rating them excellent, very good or good, while 100 respondents said improvement was needed.

As per the reply, quality of services received 971 responses, including 696 positive ratings and 128 seeking improvement.

Customer service received 957 responses, with 671 positive ratings and 125 seeking improvement. Security, safety and comfort recorded 941 responses, of which 632 were positive and 141 sought improvement.

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Feedback on areas outside metro stations was less favourable.

Of the 947 responses in this category, 457, or nearly 48 per cent, said improvement was needed. Only 320 respondents rated the services as excellent, very good or good, while 168 gave a satisfactory rating, the reply revealed.

Detailed responses on individual facilities showed that 483 commuters wanted better cleanliness outside stations. For toilets, 83 respondents gave an excellent rating, 136 very good and 180 good, while 192 found them satisfactory. Another 127 said they were not aware of the facilities.

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The RTI revealed that train frequency was another concern, with 288 respondents seeking improvement. Train timings received better feedback, with 757 respondents rating them excellent, very good or good, while 212 wanted improvement. Four respondents were not aware of the frequency of services.

On escalators and lifts, 253 respondents gave an excellent rating, 295 very good and 246 good, while 150 sought improvement.

Regarding lighting, air conditioning and cleanliness inside trains and stations, 260 rated these facilities excellent, 248 very good and 189 good, while 156 sought improvement.

The survey also asked commuters whether they felt trains were overcrowded during peak hours. As many as 997 respondents answered yes, compared to 31 who said they did not, indicating that crowding remains a major concern for passengers travelling during busy hours.

A total of 142 respondents rated the services of Ticket Office Machine (TOM) operators excellent, 212 very good and 217 good, while 151 sought improvement. Another 99 respondents said they were not aware of the services provided by the operators, the reply said.

Security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received 314 excellent, 259 very good and 173 good ratings for baggage scanning and security checks, it said. However, 110 respondents sought improvement, while three said they were not aware of the service.