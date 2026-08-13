Discom warns against manjha ahead of I-Day in Delhi

As Delhi prepares for Independence Day, a familiar sight is set to return to its skies with thousands of colourful kites. But the thread attached to one of them could do far more than bring down a kite. If it comes into contact with an overhead power line, metal-coated manjha can cause electrocution, damage electrical equipment and disrupt power to thousands of residents.

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With kite flying expected to rise ahead of Independence Day, the BSES has put its operations and maintenance teams on high alert and launched an awareness campaign urging Delhi residents to keep kites away from electrical installations and use only cotton or other natural fibre thread without metallic or glass components.

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The warning carries a citywide consequence. The tripping of a single 33/66 kV overhead line can disrupt power supply to more than 10,000 residents. A single 11 kV line, meanwhile, can affect more than 2,500 residents. The BSES said several kite flying-related tripping are reported every year.

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The danger is not limited to a temporary power cut. Metal-coated manjha (sharp thread) is a potent conductor of electricity and can become a direct threat to anyone flying a kite or trying to retrieve one after it becomes entangled with a power line.

The discom has warned residents never to touch or attempt to remove a kite or manjha caught in an overhead electrical line.

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“Kite flying is a cherished Independence Day tradition, but safety must come first. We urge residents to fly kites only in open areas, away from overhead power lines and other electrical installations, and to avoid using metal-coated manjha. These simple precautions will help ensure safe and joyful celebrations for everyone,” a discom spokesperson said.

The warning also extends to children, for whom retrieving a kite can turn into a dangerous chase. The discom has appealed to parents and elders to counsel children against entering prohibited or barricaded areas around electrical installations to recover kites.

The BSES has also pointed out that disrupting power supply and causing damage to electrical equipment are offences punishable under the Electricity Act and the Delhi Police Act.

The power utility has begun an awareness campaign to reduce such incidents. It includes social media posts, interactions with Residents’ Welfare Associations and consumer newsletters highlighting the risks posed by metal-coated manjha and kite flying near electrical installations.

At the operational level, teams are prepared to respond to kite flying-related contingencies during the Independence Day period.