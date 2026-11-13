Dismissal without show-cause notice, personal hearing unacceptable, says High Court

The Delhi High Court has observed that regardless of what other ancillary regulations may provide, it is difficult to accept that the drastic and severe ‘major’ penalty of dismissal from service could have been imposed upon the petitioner without issuing to him a show-cause notice and without granting to him a personal hearing in relation to the penalty proposed to be imposed.

The HC made these observations in an order and stayed the order of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) of terminating the services of Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, professor at the School of Social Sciences.

The JNU counsel argued that Akoijam’s dismissal was not governed by the procedure laid down in the JNU Act, but by the UGC regulations on the prevention and redressal of sexual harassment in higher educational institutions, the court granted interim relief to the Professor.

The counsel contended that the drastic action of dismissal from service was an evident violation of the JNU Act, as the petitioner was neither placed under suspension nor was he granted any opportunity to show cause against the penalty.

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The JNU administration’s conduct suffers from serious mala fides, and action against the petitioner was taken purely as a measure of vindictiveness, he added.

The counsel for the JNU disputed the claim that the complaints against the petitioner were not made by the aggrieved parties themselves.

The JNU submitted that as per the University Grants Commission (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women Employees and Students in Higher Educational Institutions) Regulations, 2015, a notice before the termination of services was not required. Issuing notice on Akoijam’s petition, the court asked the varsity to file its response within six weeks.

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After his termination, the Delhi Police, on October 12, had registered an FIR against him on charges of sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman, based on a complaint filed by the university’s chief security officer.

The FIR was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station and invokes Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Section 75 deals with sexual harassment, including unwelcome physical contact and advances, Section 79 pertains to words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.