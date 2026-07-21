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Home / Delhi / 'Distribute it among anyone who is hungry': Mumbai man orders food for CJP protesters in Delhi

'Distribute it among anyone who is hungry': Mumbai man orders food for CJP protesters in Delhi

The delivery partner says the food was ordered by a person identified as Anuj Rawat from Mumbai

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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A video of a food delivery boy arriving at the Jantar Mantar protest site with packets of food in the early hours of Tuesday has surfaced on social media, even as CJP's agitation demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper leaks continued a day after their protest stage was dismantled at the location.

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The video, widely shared across social media platforms, shows a delivery partner associated with an online food delivery platform reaching the protest site amid heavy rain with packets of food ordered and paid for by a Mumbai resident.

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Displaying the order details on his mobile phone, the delivery partner says the food was ordered by a person identified as Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, Maharashtra, with instructions to distribute it among anyone who was hungry at the protest site.

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"Someone named Anuj Rawat from Mumbai, Maharashtra, ordered the food and asked us to distribute it to anyone who is hungry at Jantar Mantar. The payment has already been made online," the delivery partner says in the video.

"He said that anyone who needs food or is hungry can have it," he adds.

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The clip has since garnered widespread attention online, with many social media users praising the gesture. Several users described it as an example of solidarity with the protesters, while others commented that "humanity is not lost."

The video surfaced a day after thousands of protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Sansad Chalo' march were stopped by police near Parliament Street amid heavy barricading.

Protesters alleged that police resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to disperse the crowd, allegations on which Delhi Police has not publicly responded.

The agitation continued on Tuesday, with hundreds of students and supporters returning to Jantar Mantar and reiterating that they would continue the protest until their demands, including Pradhan's resignation, were addressed.

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