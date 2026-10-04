District official among four booked for Rs 8.37L Sports Dept fraud in Nuh

The Nuh City police have booked the District Sports Officer (DSO), a coach executive, deputy superintendent and two outsourced medical college employees for allegedly drawing about Rs 8.37 lakh in government salaries from kabaddi sports nurseries run under the Haryana Sports Department.

An FIR was registered against the accused on October 1 at the Nuh City police station under Sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the BNS. The complaint was filed by Inspector Deen Dayal, verification officer, CM flying squad, Rewari. The alleged offence period extends from January 1, 2024 to January 31, 2026.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Sajid Khan and Mohd Asfak, both residents of Untaka village in Nuh; Nuh District Sports Officer Manoj Sharma, coach executive Manoj Kumar and deputy superintendent Rammehar. The FIR states that Asfak and Sajid Khan, in collusion with the DSO, coach executive and deputy superintendent, drew Rs 7,47,065 and Rs 90,000, respectively, a total of Rs 8,37,065, causing loss to the state exchequer.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, a CM flying squad verification found that Asfak had been working as a helper under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, since 2019. Sajid Khan has worked as a lift operator at the same college since 2015.

Despite holding these posts, Asfak was allegedly allotted the kabaddi sports nursery at DAV Public School, Police Line, Nuh, in 2024-25 and worked as its coach. In 2025-26, he was allegedly allotted the nursery at the Saunkh Gram Panchayat. The FIR says the coach executive and the DSO checked feasibility and documents before recommending his name, and that Asfak drew Rs 20,000 a month from the Sports Department.

Advertisement

Asfak allegedly served as nursery coach from April 11, 2025, to November 13, 2025. From November 14, 2025, to January 31, 2026, Sajid Khan allegedly took over as coach at the Saunkh nursery at a salary of Rs 20,000 a month, while continuing his medical college job. Additionally, Rs 90,000 for Asfak’s tenure was credited to Sajid Khan’s bank account on November 11, 2025.

The complaint further alleges that Asfak, in collusion with department staff, used two vehicles on contract in 2024-25 and 2025-26, and also worked as a driver. The CM flying squad team’s inspection report dated February 20, 2026, and re-inspection report dated March 5, 2026, were sent to the Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Panchkula, Haryana. SI Jagram is investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far.