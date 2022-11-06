Divert trucks on eways: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai to Haryana, UP CMs

New Delhi, November 5
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has shot off a letter to the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh appealing them to take urgent measures to ensure that trucks carrying non-essential goods were diverted on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the national capital’s borders.
With pollution levels in Delhi worsening, the Centre’s air quality panel had on Thursday banned the entry of trucks into Delhi. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.
“Stage IV of GRAP has already been invoked with immediate effect from November 3. Mandating the NCR and Delhi authorities to ensure that trucks carrying non-essential items should not be allowed to enter Delhi till further date as deemed necessary,” Rai said.
“It is necessary that the transport and traffic authorities of your state also take steps/measures to divert such non-essential trucks on eastern/western peripheral expressway or any other alternate route beyond the NCR limit to avoid congestion and traffic jams at the borders shared with Delhi. Necessary cooperation is solicited from your respective state in this regard,” Rai said.
Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels and health warnings, the Delhi Government on Friday announced the closure of primary schools from Saturday and that 50 per cent of its staff would work from home. It also advised private offices to follow suit.
