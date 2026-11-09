Diwali fires keep Delhi Fire Services on toes; 257 calls recorded, one fatality

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received 257 emergency calls on Diwali this year, including 214 fire-related calls and 24 incidents involving cracker fires, according to its Diwali 2026 statistics report.

The department recorded one fatality and six non-fatal incidents, while six firefighters sustained injuries during firefighting operations.

The data show that fire-related emergencies accounted for the bulk of the calls, with incidents surging during the evening hours. The busiest period was between 8 pm and 10 pm on Sunday, when 85 calls were received, including 84 fire-related calls and eight involving cracker fires. Another 61 calls were received between 10 pm and midnight, including 60 fire-related calls and 10 cracker-related incidents.

The number of calls began rising after 6 pm, with 32 calls recorded between 6 pm and 8 pm, of which 25 were fire-related. In comparison, the department received 16 calls between midnight and 7 am and 36 between 7 am and 2 pm.

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Among the major incidents reported during the festive period was a medium-category fire that broke out at two adjacent factories on Samshan Ghat Wali Road in Nangli Sakrawati at 5.25 pm. A major fire was also reported at a factory in the Narela Industrial Area around 8.50 pm.

Other major fire incidents included a blaze at an NDMC godown beneath the Safdarjung flyover, near Safdarjung Airport, at around 9.32 pm. Fires were also reported at a banquet hall in Khurd Pethe Wali Gali, Pooth Kalan; a house at Saraswati Apartment in Madhu Vihar's IP Extension; New Krishna School in Prakash Vihar, Karawal Nagar; and a shop at Chhota Bazar in Shahdara.

The report also recorded 17 animal rescue calls, seven bird rescue calls, five human rescue calls, one house collapse and one road accident. Nine calls were categorised as special jobs and three as standby calls. No mock drill was conducted.

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Six DFS personnel sustained injuries while responding to emergencies. These included burns, fractures and injuries caused by broken glass. One firefighter sustained burns to his right hand while attending the medium-category fire at Nangli Sakrawati and was advised seven days of medical rest. Another suffered a hand fracture during the Libaspur godown fire. Other personnel were injured during operations in Shahdara, Bawana and Narela.

A comparison with previous years shows a marginal decline in the total number of Diwali-related calls. The department received 257 calls in 2026, against 269 in 2025 and 318 in 2024. The corresponding figures were 208 in 2023, 201 in 2022 and 152 in 2021.

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The comparison of calls during the 12-hour period beginning at 6 pm on Diwali also indicates a decline. DFS received 281 calls during this period in 2026, compared with 283 in 2025 and 320 in 2024. The figure stood at 195 in 2023, 172 in 2022, 115 in 2021 and 183 in 2020.

The highest number of Diwali-related calls in the year-wise data was recorded in 2015, when the department received 290 calls, followed by 271 in 2018 and 269 in 2025.