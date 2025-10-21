DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Diwali night keeps firefighters busy as nearly 400 blaze-related calls were received 

Diwali night keeps firefighters busy as nearly 400 blaze-related calls were received 

Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:30 AM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received nearly 400 fire-related calls till 6 am today, an official said on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

“The total number of fire calls until 12 am last night was 269 and until 6 am was around 400,” the official said. 

Advertisement

However, no major accidents with loss of life or major injuries were reported, the fire department added.

Advertisement

Firefighters were deployed throughout the night at all Delhi fire stations and immediate action was taken on all calls, the official said.

Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas. The DFS had earlier cancelled all leaves of its staff and ensured that all vehicles and fire-fighting equipment were checked and kept ready for prompt response.

Advertisement

The officer said detailed planning had been done in advance to ensure public safety during the festive period.

According to DFS, 17 water tenders were deployed at key places such as Lajpat Nagar central market, Lahori Gate, Gandhi Nagar market, Tilak Nagar South extension and Azadpur among other locations from 5 pm till midnight on October 19 and 20.

Additionally, 24 quick reaction vehicles were also deployed at Mehrauli, Lajpat Nagar central market, Sonia Vihar, Main bazaar Paharganj, Khari bawli, Sadar Bazar and Pul Bangash Azad Market.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts