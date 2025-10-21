Diwali night keeps firefighters busy as nearly 400 blaze-related calls were received 

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received nearly 400 fire-related calls till 6 am today, an official said on Tuesday.

“The total number of fire calls until 12 am last night was 269 and until 6 am was around 400,” the official said.

However, no major accidents with loss of life or major injuries were reported, the fire department added.

Firefighters were deployed throughout the night at all Delhi fire stations and immediate action was taken on all calls, the official said.

Most of the calls were related to minor blazes caused by firecrackers and diyas. The DFS had earlier cancelled all leaves of its staff and ensured that all vehicles and fire-fighting equipment were checked and kept ready for prompt response.

The officer said detailed planning had been done in advance to ensure public safety during the festive period.

According to DFS, 17 water tenders were deployed at key places such as Lajpat Nagar central market, Lahori Gate, Gandhi Nagar market, Tilak Nagar South extension and Azadpur among other locations from 5 pm till midnight on October 19 and 20.

Additionally, 24 quick reaction vehicles were also deployed at Mehrauli, Lajpat Nagar central market, Sonia Vihar, Main bazaar Paharganj, Khari bawli, Sadar Bazar and Pul Bangash Azad Market.