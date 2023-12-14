DJB asked to check sewage overflow

New Delhi, December 13
In a letter to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Water Minister Atishi today expressed her ‘displeasure’ over complaints of sewage overflow in different parts of the city.
The Minister has flagged unresponsiveness of the DJB to public grievances. She also directed all officers to conduct regular field inspection and submit reports to her every Monday.
“My office has been constantly receiving complaints regarding sewage overflow from different parts of Delhi. I am disappointed to say that the ground situation of these areas was not only dismal, but inhuman,” Atishi said.
The Minister had recently conducted inspection in Sultanpur Majra, Pocket A Mayur Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Chitla Gate and Nehru Hill regarding these complaints.
She said that she found dirty water overflowing from sewers on to the roads. Residents informed her that they had complained to the DJB, but the problem was not reolved.
“In most cases, the local area officers were oblivious to these problems. I am shocked to say that the DJB officials, including senior officers, were unable to answer public queries,” she added.
She said that besides responding to public complaints in a timely manner, the officers of the DJB should proactively visit sites to take stock of the condition of sewers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...