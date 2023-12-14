DJB asked to check sewage overflow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

In a letter to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Water Minister Atishi today expressed her ‘displeasure’ over complaints of sewage overflow in different parts of the city.

The Minister has flagged unresponsiveness of the DJB to public grievances. She also directed all officers to conduct regular field inspection and submit reports to her every Monday.

“My office has been constantly receiving complaints regarding sewage overflow from different parts of Delhi. I am disappointed to say that the ground situation of these areas was not only dismal, but inhuman,” Atishi said.

The Minister had recently conducted inspection in Sultanpur Majra, Pocket A Mayur Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Chitla Gate and Nehru Hill regarding these complaints.

She said that she found dirty water overflowing from sewers on to the roads. Residents informed her that they had complained to the DJB, but the problem was not reolved.

“In most cases, the local area officers were oblivious to these problems. I am shocked to say that the DJB officials, including senior officers, were unable to answer public queries,” she added.

She said that besides responding to public complaints in a timely manner, the officers of the DJB should proactively visit sites to take stock of the condition of sewers.