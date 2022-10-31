DJB chief bathes in river water amid BJP's toxic chemical claim

New Delhi, October 30

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Director Sanjay Sharma on Sunday took a bath in water from the Yamuna that had a chemical de-foaming agent.

This action comes in response to a Delhi BJP MP’s allegation that the river water is toxic, challenging him to use it for a bath.

The DJB Director collected water from the Yamuna in a container and then took a bath on the bank to show the water is not hazardous.

A war of words between the two had erupted when a de-foamer chemical was sprayed in the river to settle the foam ahead of Chhath Puja.

“This is not a message to (MP) Pravesh Verma ji. He is our honorable MP. This message is for the people of Delhi,” DJB Director Sharma said after taking the bath.

As the toxic foam had risen on the Yamuna’s surface, the DJB officials sprayed the river water surface with chemicals to remove it. However, it was objected to by BJP leaders saying it would affect the devotees, leading to a controversy between DJB official and BJP leaders.

The DJB Director also filed a complaint against Verma and Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for “obstructing discharge of official duty and criminal intimidation” on Saturday. — IANS