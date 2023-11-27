DJB contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

New Delhi, November 26

Alleging non-payment of dues since February, a section of contractors working for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has said they will stop the ongoing projects from November 27.

DJB Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti claimed that despite repeated directions from the finance minister, the Finance Department has not released the funds for the last three months. He said he will reach out to the Lieutenant Governor, seeking his intervention.

The Delhi Jal Board Contractors Welfare Association has written to the additional chief engineer, mentioning that the workers will stop all ongoing works due to non-payment of dues.

“It is regretted that payments due since long (February) are not released till date despite so many requests. In view of the same, an executive committee meeting was held with the contractors on November 23 to discuss the present situation of financial hardships being faced by all working contractors of the department,” the letter to the DJB additional chief engineer said.

It said the work once stopped will be taken up only on receipt of due payments by all contractors concerned.

Bharti said the Delhi Government has been doing everything possible to ensure the release of funds for the DJB for the past three months.

“The water minister has repeatedly directed the Finance Department regarding the same and even wrote to the L-G to ensure this.

"Despite repeated directions from the finance minister, the Finance Department has not released the funds. They keep on raising different queries and objections to delay the release of funds,” Bharti said.

Earlier, Delhi Water Minister Atishi had claimed the city was staring at a "man-made water crisis" due to the stoppage of funds to the Delhi Jal Board by the Finance Department and demanded Lt Governor V K Saxena's immediate intervention in the matter.

According to sources, the minister in her letter to the L-G alleged that Finance Secretary Ashish C Verma, on the chief secretary's advice, had stopped all funds of the DJB since August. She demanded that appropriate action be taken against Verma.

Sources in the Planning Department said Rs 1,598 crore were released to the DJB in June.

More funds will be released "based on evidence of the progress of works and geo-tagging for ensuring that public funds are not being misappropriated," a source said. — PTI

To halt all ongoing works from nov 27

The Delhi Jal Board Contractors Welfare Association in its letter to the additional chief engineer stated: After detailed deliberations and finding no option, it was unanimously decided that the ongoing works related to water leakages, water contamination, maintenance of water supply, settled sewerage system, maintenance of sewerage system, operation of tubewells and pumping stations, providing sewer beldars/engagement labours and de-silting work will be stopped from November 27.