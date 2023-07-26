DJB embezzlement case: 10 premises raided across Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at 10 premises in the National Capital in connection with its probe under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) into alleged irregularities and siphoning of funds of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), officials said today.

The officials said during the raids, the agency sleuths collected some documents and those are being verified.

The ED’s probe under provisions of the PMLA is learnt to have been based on a November, 2022, FIR of the Delhi government’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) for alleged embezzlement of Rs 20 crore funds from the DJB.

