DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / DJB seeks 5-yr MCD building records in IFC irregularities probe

DJB seeks 5-yr MCD building records in IFC irregularities probe

A review of records for the past two years found that the IFC had not been deposited in nearly 70 per cent of the cases examined

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:55 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has sought building plan records from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the past five years as part of a large-scale probe into the alleged irregularities in the collection of the mandatory Infrastructure Fund Charge (IFC), sources said on Thursday.
Advertisement

Sources told The Tribune, a review of records for the past two years found that the IFC had not been deposited in nearly 70 per cent of the cases examined. Buildings with an area exceeding 3,000 square metres were being scrutinised separately.

Advertisement

Officials estimate that around 300 properties have pending IFC dues, ranging between Rs 20 crore and Rs 50 crore, while preliminary assessments peg the total government revenue at stake at around Rs 2,000 crore.

Recovery process to follow

Advertisement

The DJB has also sought complete building plan records for the past 10 years. According to sources, the process will involve issuing notices to property owners for outstanding IFC dues, followed by recovery proceedings.

The failure to clear the dues could invite action such as sealing of premises and even auction of properties, sources said.

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma said strict action would be taken against violators in accordance with the law while ensuring that everyone is given a full opportunity to present their case.

The probe is aimed at identifying instances where building plans and layouts were allegedly approved without the payment of the mandatory Infrastructure Fund Charge through the use of irregular documentation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts