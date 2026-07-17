DJB seeks 5-yr MCD building records in IFC irregularities probe

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Sources told The Tribune, a review of records for the past two years found that the IFC had not been deposited in nearly 70 per cent of the cases examined. Buildings with an area exceeding 3,000 square metres were being scrutinised separately.

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Officials estimate that around 300 properties have pending IFC dues, ranging between Rs 20 crore and Rs 50 crore, while preliminary assessments peg the total government revenue at stake at around Rs 2,000 crore.

Recovery process to follow

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The DJB has also sought complete building plan records for the past 10 years. According to sources, the process will involve issuing notices to property owners for outstanding IFC dues, followed by recovery proceedings.

The failure to clear the dues could invite action such as sealing of premises and even auction of properties, sources said.

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Verma said strict action would be taken against violators in accordance with the law while ensuring that everyone is given a full opportunity to present their case.

The probe is aimed at identifying instances where building plans and layouts were allegedly approved without the payment of the mandatory Infrastructure Fund Charge through the use of irregular documentation.