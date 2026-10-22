DJB work awarded to contractor without tender process, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) work was awarded to contractor without following the tender process and demanded a probe into the matter.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj raised fresh questions over the Rekha Gupta Government’s tendering process, alleging that a contract to remove foam from the Yamuna was awarded to a company, Icon Instruments, even before the tender was opened.

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The company has already installed its equipment for the defoaming work under the DJB, which is headed by minister Parvesh Verma.

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The AAP leader pointed out similarities with the case to the Rs 700-crore health scam he had earlier raised, emphasising that work in that case, too, was awarded before the tender process was completed. He challenged Parvesh Verma to clarify whether he would take action over the irregularities or once again snatch the mobile phone of the person exposing them.

Showing the setup installed by a contractor at the Kalindi Kunj ghat, Bharadwaj said: “The contractor company is called Icon Instruments. The container belonging to the company is marked ‘Defoamer Stock’, which means the tanks and all the equipment used to spray chemicals to remove foam from the Yamuna have already been set up here. The motors that are fitted onto boats have also arrived. All equipment and labour have been present at this site for the past two to three days.”

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He said: “The person who installed this setup told us that DJB engineer Durgan had instructed Icon Instruments to begin work here. What is surprising is that the DJB has not even opened the tender yet. How, then, does the DJB already know that this tender will be awarded to Icon Instruments?”

He pointed out, “This clearly indicates large-scale corruption within the DJB, where officials already know who will receive a tender. That is why all pumps have arrived here even before the tender has been opened. The entire tent setup is in place, and containers holding the chemicals used for defoaming have also been brought to the site.”