DMRC begins services on two newly inaugurated corridors

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday began passenger services on two newly inaugurated Metro corridors from 3 pm, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally opened the stretches earlier in the day.

Advertisement

The newly operational sections include a 12.3-km stretch of the Pink Line connecting Majlis Park and Maujpur-Babarpur, and a 9.9-km segment of the Magenta Line between Deepali Chowk and Majlis Park. With the start of services, these corridors are expected to significantly improve connectivity in several parts of north and northeast Delhi.

Advertisement

According to DMRC officials, the new Metro stretches will benefit residents of areas such as Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park by providing faster and more convenient public transport options.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three additional Metro corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro expansion project. The upcoming corridors will have a combined length of about 16.1 km and are aimed at further strengthening the city’s metro network.

The proposed routes include RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj. Once completed, these corridors are expected to enhance connectivity between important locations such as Noida, south Delhi and the airport, making daily travel easier for commuters across the national capital.