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Home / Delhi / DMRC begins work at Central Secretariat for Metro corridor

DMRC begins work at Central Secretariat for Metro corridor

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Union Minister for Housing &amp; Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, during the inaugural ceremony marking the commencement of construction work by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation at the Central Secretariat Metro Station for the Central Vista Metro Corridor, in New Delhi on Wednesday. The station is being developed under Phase V(A) as an extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line from Janakpur West to RK Ashram Marg. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday began construction work at the Central Secretariat Metro Station for the upcoming Central Vista Corridor, a key section of the Magenta Line extension from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg under Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro network.

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The work was launched in the presence of Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar. Katikithala Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman of DMRC, along with other senior officials, was also present.

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Central Secretariat will become a triple-interchange metro station, linking the new Magenta Line with the existing Yellow and Violet lines. The interchange is expected to improve connectivity for thousands of commuters travelling to and from the Central Vista area, including government employees in New Delhi.

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The Central Vista Corridor will span 9.913 km and include nine underground stations — Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.

The corridor will strengthen metro connectivity in the heart of the national capital to major government offices, judicial institutions, national memorials and convention centres. The project is also expected to improve overall network efficiency and reduce travel time for commuters travelling across central Delhi and adjoining areas. The corridor forms part of the wider expansion of the Delhi Metro under Phase V and aims to support the growing transport needs of the redeveloped Central Vista area while enhancing last-mile connectivity to civic and administrative landmarks.

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