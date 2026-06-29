DMRC clinches award for AI-powered commuter app

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has won the UITP Achievement Award for Operational Excellence in recognition of its AI-powered integrated mobility platform, which enables commuters to plan and pay for complete door-to-door journeys through a single application.

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The award was presented at the UITP Awards Ceremony in Brussels on June 23. The International Association of Public Transport (UITP) recognised DMRC for improving sustainable urban mobility through its Sarthi App, which integrates first and last-mile connectivity, real-time travel information, and seamless ticketing services.

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The platform enables commuters to plan and book their entire journey, from their home to the metro station, the metro journey, and onward to their final destination, while paying a single integrated fare for the complete trip. The AI-powered application aims to bridge the gap between metro services and first and last-mile transport, making public transport more convenient, accessible, and efficient for daily commuters.

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The Operational Excellence Award recognises public transport organisations that demonstrate innovation, operational efficiency, and a significant impact on day-to-day service delivery and passenger experience.

The award was received on behalf of DMRC by director (operations and services) Amit Kumar Jain and additional general manager (Operations) Rajnish Rana during the ceremony in Brussels.